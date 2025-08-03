Duke Dennis Arrested In San Antonio On Trespassing Charges

Duke Dennis, a high-profile online creator and member of the streaming group AMP, was arrested Saturday night at a San Antonio shopping mall, city officials confirmed. The 31-year-old content producer, born Denzel Dennis, faces charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest, according to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department.

Shortly after the arrest, a video surfaced online showing Dennis handcuffed and seated on the mall floor surrounded by police officers. Viewers quickly noticed fellow streamer and AMP collaborator Kai Cenat watching from an upper level, apparently capturing the incident on his phone. Cenat’s presence fueled speculation and added to the incident’s visibility.

Social media erupted in response to the footage. Fans offered mixed reactions—some expressed concern for Dennis, while others injected levity into the moment. Comments ranged from pleas to “get my man right now” to ironic quips about the intersection of streaming culture and law enforcement.

Duke Dennis Arrested In San Antonio

The arrest came on the heels of AMP’s ambitious summer campaign. During July, the collective, including Dennis, Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss, operated from a sprawling 53-acre estate once owned by retired NBA star Tony Parker.

The group broadcast daily streams, hosted public events, and produced content across San Antonio. Whether Dennis’s arrest connects to AMP’s activities remains unknown; police have not confirmed any link.

AMP has gained a large following for its raw, unstaged content and the seamless blending of entertainment and personal life. Yet that openness has also brought scrutiny. In this case, the public nature of Dennis’s arrest blurs the line between performative spectacle and genuine legal trouble.

Dennis has not issued a public statement. He remains in custody at this time, and his situation raises uncertain questions about the group’s trajectory. With AMP’s momentum building after a major content push, this episode introduces a new dynamic—one that could influence future collaborations or alter public perception of the group’s identity.