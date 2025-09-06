News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
where my twin @
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Young Thug's Unreleased Verse From Jail For Future's "Where My Twin @" Surfaces Amid Leaked Call Drama
This was the final track for Future and Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" in which the former showed love to Young Thug during his trial.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 06, 2025