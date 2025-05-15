Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Tragedy To Be Explored In New Netflix Documentary

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Travis Scott performs live on the main stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Netflix's new documentary about Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival will feature interviews with victims' families, 911 audio, and more.

It's been over three years since a deadly crowd crush took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston. Now, Netflix is preparing to unveil a new documentary about the devastating accident, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy. Consequence reports that the doc will feature interviews with survivors and victims' family members, 911 call audio, and more. It's currently scheduled to premiere on June 10.

“On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott stepped on stage to perform his set at Astroworld: what would have been the best night of the festivalgoers’ lives quickly turned into a catastrophe that left 10 of them dead,” the description reads. “The Astroworld Tragedy takes an exclusive look at that night, told from the perspective of the survivors, paramedics, and security staff that were at the center of this catastrophe.”

An official trailer for the documentary arrived earlier this week, giving viewers a glimpse of what they can expect.

Astroworld Festival Deaths

The Astroworld Festival tragedy left 10 attendees dead and hundreds injured. Scott, his companies, concert promoters, and more have since been hit with several lawsuits. They've faced serious criticism for the alleged lack of preparation and overall safety measures that could have contributed to the deadly crowd crush.

In May of 2024, the last remaining wrongful death lawsuit against Scott and Live Nation was settled. It was filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount. Blount was the youngest person to pass away as a result of the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Treston Blount, Ezra's father, says the child was on his shoulders enjoying the show when they were crushed by the crowd. Treston lost consciousness, and when he came to, Ezra was missing. Following a frantic search, he was found severely injured at a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

“The family will continue its journey to heal, but never forget the joy that Ezra brought to everyone around him,” S. Scott West, an attorney for the Blount family said in a statement after the settlement.

