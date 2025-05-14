Luxury Tax 50 Tells Adin Ross He's Ready To Slap Travis Scott

If you listened to the first Travis Scott-curated Jackboys project from 2019, then you probably remember Luxury Tax 50. He was on the song "Gang Gang" and depending who you ask, he had the most memorable verse of anyone. However, in the years since then, we have not heard from him much.

There has been some confusion over the artist's standing within in the Cactus Jack label. There have been very few updates on whether or not he is signed to the imprint. Furthermore, we haven't heard a lot of music from Luxury Tax 50 either.

Right now, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack artists are in the midst of working on Jackboys 2. As a result, there has been speculation that Luxury Tax 50 might be making his return. Although given his recent comments, we doubt that is actually going to be the case.

The artist called into Adin Ross' stream last night and said that he wants to expose some people. Moreover, he said that he is ready to "slap Travis," which had Adin in a complete and utter state of shock.

Travis Scott Jackboys 2

Based on these comments, it is clear that Luxury Tax 50 is upset with Scott. However, it is unclear why or how this happened. Either way, this pretty much cements the fact that he will not be returning for Jackboys 2.

The upcoming project from Cactus Jack is supposedly going to release soon, with many believing it will drop sometime in 2025. Travis Scott has been posting numerous teasers which suggests it is on the way.

Whether or not Scott addresses this situation with Luxury Tax 50, still remains to be seen. The artist has never been one to speak about people in the press, even if he has an underlying issue with them. It is doubtful that he would get on an Adin Ross stream to discuss it.