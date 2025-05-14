Luxury Tax 50 Tells Adin Ross He's Ready To Slap Travis Scott

NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Hip hop recording artist and Houston native Travis Scott sits courtside at the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Luxury Tax 50 was an artist on the original "Jackboys" project but now, it seems like he is going after Travis Scott.

If you listened to the first Travis Scott-curated Jackboys project from 2019, then you probably remember Luxury Tax 50. He was on the song "Gang Gang" and depending who you ask, he had the most memorable verse of anyone. However, in the years since then, we have not heard from him much.

There has been some confusion over the artist's standing within in the Cactus Jack label. There have been very few updates on whether or not he is signed to the imprint. Furthermore, we haven't heard a lot of music from Luxury Tax 50 either.

Right now, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack artists are in the midst of working on Jackboys 2. As a result, there has been speculation that Luxury Tax 50 might be making his return. Although given his recent comments, we doubt that is actually going to be the case.

The artist called into Adin Ross' stream last night and said that he wants to expose some people. Moreover, he said that he is ready to "slap Travis," which had Adin in a complete and utter state of shock.

Travis Scott Jackboys 2

Based on these comments, it is clear that Luxury Tax 50 is upset with Scott. However, it is unclear why or how this happened. Either way, this pretty much cements the fact that he will not be returning for Jackboys 2.

The upcoming project from Cactus Jack is supposedly going to release soon, with many believing it will drop sometime in 2025. Travis Scott has been posting numerous teasers which suggests it is on the way.

Whether or not Scott addresses this situation with Luxury Tax 50, still remains to be seen. The artist has never been one to speak about people in the press, even if he has an underlying issue with them. It is doubtful that he would get on an Adin Ross stream to discuss it.

As for Luxury Tax 50, we wish him the best of luck and we hope to hear music from him soon.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
