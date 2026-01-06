DJ Akademiks and Sneako are two people who say whatever they're thinking, regardless of who might get offended. Both men are in the streaming world, and on Monday night, Akademiks was in New York City to collaborate with Sneako. The two streamed from Sneako's penthouse, and for the most part, it was what you would expect from these two.

Akademiks and Sneako mostly made fun of one another for most of the evening. Akademiks even had some harsh words for Sneako's home.

However, perhaps the most viral clip to come out of this stream came during a conversation about Venezuela. Recently, the United States captured Nicolas Maduro, alleging that the Venezuelan leader trafficked Fentanyl stateside. Maduro is now being held at the MDC in Brooklyn, where Luigi Mangione and 6ix9ine are staying.

When it comes to this conflict, Sneako believes it was a real mistake. He takes a more Libertarian view on the subject, noting that the United States should not be getting into these kinds of conflicts and acting as the world's policeman.

As for Akademiks, he takes a much more Hawkish approach to the situation. In fact, he left Sneako disgusted after making some offhand comments about the Venezuelan people.

DJ Akademiks Doesn't Care About Venezuelans

"Let them all die," Akademiks said, matter-of-factly. This statement caught Sneako's attention immediately, and all he could do was shake his head in disagreement.

As it turns out, this is a sentiment that is shared by a non-insignificant number of people. It shows a lack of empathy, regardless of how you may feel about the actions of the government.

Having said that, Akademiks has never been one to mince words or even filter himself to appear more palatable. Instead, he does as he pleases, and it is a major reason why he has been able to grow his platform over the years.