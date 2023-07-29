Quavo Nearly “Smashed” A Fan’s Face In Over TakeOff Comments

Few people have been more affected by the death of TakeOff than his uncle and Migos peer, Quavo. “I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep, you know, and that’s it. I just know he’s here. I know that if I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around,” Quavo said of TakeOff’s death in a recent interview. “I just feel my boy’s energy. He got his chair over there, he just be kickin’ it,” Quavo explained. “I always kick it with him. People don’t understand, but I be there. I be there in the house making sure all his stuff is straight, all his jewelry is clean. Still taking care of all his cars and all of that.”

Elsewhere, Quavo and Offset recently performed a tribute for TakeOff at the BET Awards. The pair kicked off their performance with “Hotel Lobby,” before a massive image of Takeoff appeared on the screen behind them. Quavo and Offset also performed “Bad and Boujee” as pyrotechnics went off. It was the first time the two performed together since Takeoff’s passing.

Quavo Shares Moment Of Restraint

Quavo also recently shared a moment of restrain. “You gotta find a spot within yourself where you can handle all words, all comments. And once you get with that, then you can come outside and get around people; so then it don’t really affect you,” Quavo said in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

He continued: “For an example, I went to the Super Bowl and I heard someone yell something crazy, and it took me everything in the world to not just want to smash his face in, because he just said something wild. But I just knew. And God knows where we’re at in life, and what actually went on, and what I’ve seen. I just feel like it was another test to see where I was at.” Quavo did not specify what the fan had said about TakeOff. However, it must have been bad to elicit such a strong reaction, even with the emotional pain that Quavo is still feeling.

