Quavo & Takeoff
- MusicQuavo Celebrates Takeoff Amid "Only Built For Infinity Links" Milestone"Only Built for Infinity Links" has gone gold.By Caroline Fisher
- Music2023 BET Awards: Best Group NomineesHere are the 2023 BET Awards nominee for best group. Let us know who you would like to win.By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentIs Takeoff Actually Quavo's Nephew?Since Takeoff's passing, fans have wondered about the Migos' familial relationship. Here's a look at how Quavo and Takeoff are related. By Josh Megson
- MusicQuavo's Emotional Tribute Song To Takeoff Has Fans On The Verge Of TearsLeBron James, Meek Mill, and more react to Quavo's tribute to Takeoff. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff TributeThe mistake was made within their 2022 "In-Memorium" segment, which aired on Monday (December 26).By Isaac Fontes
- GramQuavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew's passing. By Lamar Banks
- GramJ. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder's role in the fatal shooting. By Lamar Banks
- Music VideosQuavo & Takeoff Get Into The Halloween Spirit In "Messy" Music VideoQuavo and Takeoff enter a haunted house in the new music video for "Messy."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureQuavo & Takeoff Pick Between Nicki Minaj & Cardi B On "Drink Champs"All four artists (along with Offset) previously worked together on 2018's "MotorSport."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFirst Week Sales Projections For Quavo & Takeoff, G Herbo, And NBA YoungBoy Are InUnc & Phew's streaming numbers may be good enough for them to land on the Billboard 200.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Take The Lead On Our "Fire Emoji" UpdateStream our weekly favourites exclusively on Spotify.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsQuavo Seemingly Addresses Saweetie Split With Takeoff On "Messy": StreamThe former couple ended their relationship in March of 2021 after two years together.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesQuavo & Takeoff Drop Their Debut Joint Album “Only Built For Infinity Links" Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Gunna and more are featured on the album. By Lamar Banks
- MusicRaekwon Gave Quavo & Takeoff His Blessing For "Only Built For Infinity Links"Quavo said they "respect the OGs" and called their upcoming project "the greatest album of all time."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsQuavo & Takeoff Drop Their Latest Single "Nothing Changed"Quavo and Takeoff release their fourth single off of "Only Built For Infinity Links." By Aron A.
- NewsQuavo & Takeoff Call On Birdman For "Big Stunna"The "Unc & Phew" rappers continue ready their joint project with another release.By Erika Marie