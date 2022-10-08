Saturday is here once again, which means it’s time to break down the latest tracks added to our Fire Emoji playlist.

At the top of the ranks this weekend is a title from Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links, called “Messy,” on which the latter seemingly addresses his breakup from Saweetie and also finds time to name-drop his “Strub Tha Ground” collaborator Yung Miami.

Following that controversial collaboration comes another remix from Nicki Minaj, who enlisted an impressive roster of rising rap divas to assist her with “THE FINE NINE REMIX” of her “Likkle Miss” song.

G Herbo came through with the A-Side of his Survivor’s Remorse album this New Music Friday, and one standout title from the tracklist is a joint song with Offset called “Aye” which finds the two trading fast-paced rhymes in their usual fashion.

“Geeked Up” by Kay Flock and Gucci Mane comes next, followed by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch’s link-up for their “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” single.

It was clearly a huge weekend for collaborative efforts, as our weekly list closes out with NLE Choppa and 2Rare’s “Do It Again,” followed by Elcamino’s first single as a Black Soprano Family artist, “80 Bills” featuring Benny The Butcher.

Check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to stream our R&B Season update.