G Herbo is one of the better lyricists and storytellers to come out of the latest generation of artists. In a time where storytelling can be a lost art, Herbo has managed to turn the tide and flex his ability. On Friday, Herbo dropped off a new project called Survivor’s Remorse and the new joint has plenty of dope features. In fact, the album features none other than Offset, who gives his services to the track “Aye.”

In this song, both Herbo and Offset display great chemistry. The two go back and forth with the bars that feature some pretty braggadocios lyrics. The production is smooth although it matches the vibe that Herbo and Offset ultimately deliver. It’s most certainly a highlight on the tape, and you can check it out, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, ain’t get no cut, but I’m rockin’ some diamonds

We talkin’ bitches, I’m fuckin’ the finest

Bae, I can’t stay in that pussy, I’m grindin’ (Phew)

Ayy, ayy, ridin’ so low in the Lamb’, how you find me?