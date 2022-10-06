Nicki Minaj dabbled back into her island gal swag with the latest remix to her hit song “Likkle Miss” featuring Skeng. This time around, the Queens rapper tapped nine of the top dancehall artists in the game, including the proclaimed “Queen of Dancehall” Spice, as well as Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez and London Hill.

Nicki released the track during an episode of Queen Radio on Wednesday (October 5), while going live with London Hill, Lisa Mercedez and Pamputtae. The “Fine Nine” remix comes just weeks after the Barb shared the visuals to the original track with reggae artist Skeng. A month before that, she dropped the Queen Mix edition of her chart topping hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which sparked lots of beef between some of hip hop’s leading ladies.

Stream “Likkle Miss (Fine Nine)” Remix out now.