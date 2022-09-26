Nicki Minaj’s grip on summer ’22 was undeniable. Since the beginning of the year, the Queen rapper made up for the nearly two-year hiatus with a stream of music. “Super Freaky Girl” brought her to the top of the charts but the flow of new records hasn’t stopped.

Nicki closed the summer off with a remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss.” The vibrant anthem finds Nicki Minaj tapping into her Caribbean roots with a dancehall smash.

The two unveiled the official music video for the song on Sunday night. Nicki Minaj and Skeng turn up the colorful party with foreign whips and baddies. It’s a fitting visual that encapsulates the vibe of the song.

Check out Skeng and Nicki Minaj’s new music video for “Likkle Miss Remix” below.