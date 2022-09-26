Nicki Minaj & Skeng Bring Out The Foreigns In “Likkle Miss Remix” Music Video
Nicki Minaj and Skeng join forces for the colorful “Likkle Miss Remix” music video.
Nicki Minaj’s grip on summer ’22 was undeniable. Since the beginning of the year, the Queen rapper made up for the nearly two-year hiatus with a stream of music. “Super Freaky Girl” brought her to the top of the charts but the flow of new records hasn’t stopped.
Nicki closed the summer off with a remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss.” The vibrant anthem finds Nicki Minaj tapping into her Caribbean roots with a dancehall smash.
The two unveiled the official music video for the song on Sunday night. Nicki Minaj and Skeng turn up the colorful party with foreign whips and baddies. It’s a fitting visual that encapsulates the vibe of the song.
Check out Skeng and Nicki Minaj’s new music video for “Likkle Miss Remix” below.