Lil Baby has been making his media rounds while promoting his new album It’s Only Me. Throughout his press run, the platinum selling star, who is notoriously mum about his personal life, has opened up about many of the questions fans want to know.

During a recent sit down with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Lil Baby dished on everything from his activism to having friends in prison. The Atlanta rapper even got candid about his romantic life, addressing rumors that he paid $16,000 to have sex with a porn star.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: In this image released on March 14th, Lil Baby performs at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14th, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Man that is so untrue,” Baby shared. “So untrue. I never paid anybody $16,000 to do nothing. Ever.” Charlamagne went on to ask the “Detox” rapper if he tricks out on the women that he dates. Although Baby agreed that he does do nice things for his ladies, he never footed a $16K bill for a hookup.

“I ain’t doing that, I’m not taking you shopping, I’m not one of those types of guys. I pay you to leave.” Lil Baby also shared that the largest amount he paid for a woman to leave was “a couple thousand,” adding, “They know where I gotta go and how quick I need you to leave.”

This isn’t the first time Lil Baby responded to rumors that he paid for a hookup. Back in 2020, adult film star Ms. London shared in a drunken social media rant that she had a one night stand with the 27-year old rapper, who paid her $16K for their intimate night. “He literally beat me to the mattress soon as I got in the room,” she alleged. “Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever.”

Shortly after the claims, Baby took to Twitter for full damage control, tweeting, “Like huh? WTF be wrong with y’all people. I get it !! Say Baby’s name and get clout. Y’all need to stop the desperate shit.”

Check out Lil Baby’s full interview with the Breakfast Club below.