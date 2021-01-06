Election Fraud
- PoliticsDonald Trump: Everything We Know About His ArrestFormer President Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia on August 24 on RICO charges stemming from his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.By Tamara McCullough
- PoliticsNewsmax Apologizes To Dominion Voting Systems For Election Fraud ClaimsConservative outlet Newsmax has released an apology to Dominion Voting Systems for their coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWorld Leaders Strongly Condemn "Disgraceful" Violence At U.S. CapitolLeaders from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Bolivia, the U.K., Iceland, and many more expressed their concerns for the United States.By Erika Marie