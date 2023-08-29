“Black Voices For Trump” Leader Harrison Floyd Still In Jail After Refusing To Hire A Lawyer

The Donald Trump case continues to add more headlines. There were 19 defendants and among them, one still remains behind bars for the time being. That man is Harrison Floyd, and he is the only individual not to strike a bond agreement before his arrest by authorities. The reason why the “Black Voices for Trump” leader is still locked up is due part to his judge Emily Richardson stating that she views him as a flight risk to commit more crimes.

“So I’m going to go ahead and find that you are at risk to commit additional felonies and a potential risk to flee the jurisdiction.” Because of that, Richardson is currently denying a shot for Floyd to receive an agreement on a bond. “I do find that based on the open charge against you there are grounds for bond to be denied at this point.” According to FOX News, Floyd is facing charges of influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and violating the Georgia RICO Act. He is being contained at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, after turning himself in on Thursday.

Harrison Floyd Video From Jail Surfaces: Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

An Instagram video clip is making its way across the platform catching the conversation between Floyd and Judge Emily Richardson. This is becoming a big deal too because he states in the video that he does not want to hire a lawyer since they are too expensive for him. Lloyd says he cannot afford to put his family and his daughter in a tough situation. It is unfortunate to hear that, but of course, this whole deal brings up a whole bunch of questions.

