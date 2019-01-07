shark tank
- Pop CultureKevin O'Leary Net Worth 2023: What Is The Businessman Worth?Explore Kevin O'Leary's journey to a massive net worth in 2023, his business strategies, TV fame, and impact in this detailed insight.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRick Ross Wants "Shark Tank" Hopefuls To Go See Him InsteadRozay will invest in your LLCs, your IPs, and any other business ideas that you were thinking of going to the Sharks for.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Receives Apology After "Shark Tank" Star Jokes About Her WeightBarbara Corcoran went viral and faced backlash after she visited "The View" and attempted to crack a joke that did not land well.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Shark Tank" Star Kevin O'Leary Thinks He Resembles Post MaloneThe "Shark" shared a split photo of his younger self alongside Post and said they could be "long lost cousins."By Erika Marie
- TVShark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Lost Nearly $400K In Phishing Email ScamOne little letter in an email can make ALL the difference. By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureDaymond John Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be President One Day Daymond John actually listed some legit reasons as to how Kim Kardashian could become President one day. By Dominiq R.
- TVKevin Hart & Mark Cuban Chop it Up For An Episode Of "Cold As Balls"Kevin Hart pitches mini-sharks idea to Cuban and gets shut down.By Arielle London
- Pop CultureSelena Gomez Freaks Out Over "Shark Tank" Birthday SurpriseHer besties hooked her up.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez Reportedly Backs Out Of ABC’s Shark Tank; Gets NBC Show InsteadA.Rod is now joining a new NBC business show, similar to Shark Tank. By Kevin Goddard
- Music"Shark Tank" Star Wants Newly Minted Billionaire Jay Z To Join The PanelShe thinks the hip hop mogul would be a perfect guest judge on the series.By Erika Marie
- Music"Shark Tank" Star Daymond John Tells R. Kelly To Kill Himself In JailDaymond John wants R. Kelly to make amends with his victims and then take his own life in prison.By Alex Zidel