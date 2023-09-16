Meek Mill Joins Rick Ross With His Own Maybach Purchase

Meek Mill showcased himself purchasing the Haute Voiture Maybach designed by the late Virgil Abloh in a video on TikTok, earlier this week. The addition to his collection follows his MMG partner, Rick Ross, buying a custom Grey Maybach with red interior just a few hours prior. In the TikTok video, Meek shows highlights from his trip to the Mercedes dealership as an unreleased song plays in the background.

The lyrics directly reference Abloh and the car itself. “Louis Virgil got the soft fabric/ Virgil Maybach looking like it got some Timbs on it/ Equity on the back and then in the front I want M’s on it,” Meek raps.

Meek Mill Performs With Rick Ross In NYC

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rappers Rick Ross (L) and Meek Mill perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

The car features a blue and tan exterior with a white interior. Mercedes Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener described the car in a statement: “The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture one of the most extravagant models we ever created – it represents Sophisticated Luxury in its purest form.” Check out the Maybach below on Meek's TikTok page.

Meek Mill Shows Off New Maybach

As for Rick Ross' recent purchase, he went with a custom-made car. “It’s made it here baby, it’s made it here,” he said while showing off the car on his Instagram Stories. “One of one, one of one, one of one. Ya’ll see that in the middle. Come on now. It’s the biggest. It’s the biggest. Come on now. It’s never been done. See that? Never been. One time for Champion Motoring. They made it happen. It’s the biggest, it’s never been done. It’s the V-12.” Both car purchases come as Meek Mill and Rick Ross have been teasing working on new music together. Ross previewed new music with the two of them and DJ Khaled in July.

