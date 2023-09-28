Taylor Swift Expected To Attend Next Chiefs Game

Sources have told Front Office Sports that Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs road game against the New York Jets this Sunday. Her appearance at the Chiefs' home win against the Bears last weekend was likely a contributing factor to the game earning the highest viewership of the NFL's third week. Furthermore, the NFL experienced a 63% increase in the 18-49 female demographic for the game. Meanwhile, Kelce jerseys saw a 400% sales spike and the tight end gained over 300,000 new social media followers.

However, Swift might not be the only famous face in attendance. Aaron Rodgers has told Pat McAfee he plans to be at MetLife to help rally his hapless Jets. Rodgers' 2023 campaign with the team lasted just four snaps before he tore his Achilles tendon. That ruled him out for the rest of the season. However, given that Swift is willing to watch Zach Wilson play, is this already a "Love Story" between the two?

Read More: Rick Ross Thirsts Over Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Swift And Kelce Love It Up

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted engaging in some light PDA following the Chiefs game on Sunday night. Swift was seen with her arm around Kelce during a private team party at Prime Social in Kansas City. Kelce reportedly rented out the entire rooftop bar to party it up with friends, family, teammates, and his now-confirmed new boo.

Elsewhere, one of Kelce's exes has continued to go after the tight end. Maya Benberry recently doubled down on claims that Kelce was unfaithful. The pair briefly dated as Benberry won Kelce's 2016 dating show. However, she also denies rumors that she "hates" Swift. "I don’t hate Taylor nor am I bitter, I got asked about my relationship & spoke on it because I can. I don’t think that Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me. So I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page. Lastly…what I’m not going to do is put on a facade about my experience when asked about infidelity. You don’t have to like my answer. But the truth is the truth," Benberry wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Travis Kelce Jersey Sales Get Massive Spike After Taylor Swift Appears At Chiefs Game

[via]