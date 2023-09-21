Stephen A. Smith Happy To Be Single, Weighs In On Taylor Swift Rumors

Stephen A. Smith is happy to be single. "I'm 55 years old. I've never been married and I'm happy about it. Now, one could easily surmise that a past rife with some degree of promiscuity might, dare I say, contribute to my desire to be single. But that's not the reason. I am not upset about being single. Jeezy, how he filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, after only two years, former friends are saying she's after his money. I hope that Shade Room is watching because I you know, my nephew tipped me off to that site, and I see some of the things y'all talk about. Oh you're welcome on The Stephen A. Smith Show. Please come. If Kevin Costner's monthly child support entitles the children to maintain their quality of life, why should he have to pay to maintain the quality of life for the wife that's no longer with him?"

In classic Stephen A. fashion, he kind of loses his point towards the end of the rant. However, as best we can tell, Stephen is happy to be single and part of that is because he doesn't want to get his bank account drained if things ended in divorce. Smith has two daughters and was once engaged but things "didn't work out".

Stephen A. Weighs In On Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Rumors

However, speaking of relationships, Smith has also weighed in on the rumors that Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. "He could do worse and that's saying a lot because look up the name Kayla Nicole. I'm a fan. She knows that. You know what I'm saying. No shade on her whatsoever. Having said that, he knows that. You understand what I'm saying? But having said that, she knows that too. Travis Kelce's a good brother, man. I love me some Travis Kelce. That's his business. I don't know what's going on. But anything that makes Travis Kelce happy, I am a supporter of," Stephen told Mina Kimes on First Take.

In the latest update on the developing relationship story, a source inside the Swift camp seemingly confirmed the relationship. The individual, who spoke with The Messenger, confirmed the pair were seeing each other but that it wasn't anything serious right now. "She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her. They are seeing how things go."

