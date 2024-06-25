Tyler The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Dates For Tenth Anniversary

Tyler is pulling out all the stops.

Tyler The Creator is entering a different phase of his career. He went from controversial emcee to critical darling to hip-hop icon. His recent performance at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show solidified this pivot. Tyler is taking the momentum from that iconic show and carrying it right into his own festival, Camp Flog Gnaw. The festival is turning ten this year, which means the former Odd Future leader will be going above and beyond to make sure fans get their money's worth.

Tyler announced the dates for Camp Flog Gnaw 2024, fittingly, on June 24. The two-day festival will take place on November 16-17 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28th and the advance ticket sales will go up a day earlier, on June 27th. Camp Flog Gnaw's website confirms that general admission tickets will be $345 + fees for both days. VIP passes will be $625 + fees, and the Super VIP passes will be $1,695 + fees. The lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 has yet to be announced. Tyler The Creator's official festival poster confirmed that the artists will be unveiled at a later date.

Tyler The Creator's Festival Will Take Place In November

Camp Flog Gnaw has had its fair share of iconic moments over the years. Tyler The Creator getting a chance to his interview his idol, Pharrell, in 2014, went viral. There was also the infamous Drake show in 2018. He was Tyler The Creator's surprise guest, but fans expecting Frank Ocean proceeded to boo the 6 God offstage. Tyler came to Drake's defense, and criticized fans. "Then when that happened and these motherf**kers is like 'f*ck you'," he told BET. "It's a reflection on me to Aubrey." The irony, of course, is that Tyler has moved over to team Kendrick Lamar.