Tokyo Toni doesn't play around, and all of her antics relating to her daughter Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna) have built her a strong Internet profile. As such, when people get around to questioning this, she doesn't hold back.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Tokyo was in her car hosting a social media live session when a man out of the frame started to throw disparaging comments her way. She clapped back by claiming the building in front of them and telling the heckler about her famous status. When the man retorted by saying she's "an unknown driving an Altima," Toni got scathing and eventually pulled over, got out of the car, and ended the live.

We don't know what else happened beyond this point or what other context we might be missing here. But either way, it's just the latest example of the reality TV star and social media personality making her strong stances clear and defending herself against the haters.

Fortunately for Tokyo Toni, she has better updates to celebrate in 2025. She recently soft-launched a possible relationship with another partner, although this is just a speculative social media interpretation based on some Internet posts.

How Old Is Tokyo Toni?

However, Tokyo Toni's online rifts aren't always with strangers, but also with fellow famous faces. For example, she recently called GloRilla a clout chaser when it comes to Beyoncé, and it actually resulted in a clap-back. "Somebody call animal control," Glo responded to Toni's remarks. This was about the two female artists' interactions at the 2025 Grammys.

Elsewhere, the 53-year-old is just keeping tabs on her family updates. Tokyo Toni's granddaughter recently seemed to shade her with Angela White, although she quickly cleared things up.