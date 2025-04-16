Tokyo Toni Caught On Camera Fighting Former Roommate Over Allegedly Stolen Goods

Tokyo Toni is certainly no stranger to stirring things up online, but recently, her drama spilled over into real life. Roughly six weeks ago, the personality invited a woman claiming to be a fan to live with her at her home in the Washington, D.C. area. Tokyo claims she was under the impression that the woman was a struggling music producer, and that she agreed to make her beats in exchange for a place to stay. Unfortunately, however, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse.
Earlier this week, Tokyo took to social media to reveal that she allegedly caught the woman in a web of lies. As a result, she kicked her out of her house, but the woman didn't leave before allegedly trashing the place. Tokyo alleges that upon returning to her home, she also discovered that $98K worth of her belongings were missing. When she confronted the woman about the ordeal, the encounter got physical, with the two of them trading punches in what appeared to be a parking lot.
Tokyo Toni Beef
"I took this girl in. Not as a roommate, not as helping her or anything. She was supposed to make me beats," Tokyo explained to her followers. "No friends, I'm helping wasn't supposed to, no beats, six weeks. Go to jail." As for the woman's version of events, she claims that she rejected alleged sexual advances coming from Tokyo, which Tokyo denies.
Her ex-roommate isn't the only person she's been at odds with in recent months, however. Back in February, Tokyo also went after GloRilla for celebrating after Beyonce won Album of the Year at the Grammys. She didn't hold back either, dissing Glo's appearance and accusing her of clout-chasing. This prompted a simple response from the rapper. "Somebody call animal control," she wrote in The Shade Room's comments section.
