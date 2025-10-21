50 Cent poked fun at Brandy on social media, Monday, after the singer abruptly left the stage during a recent performance in Chicago on her and Monica's The Boy Is Mine tour. Taking to Instagram, he shared a viral clip of the moment and joked that she must've had an upset stomach.

"She just walked off the stage, ain’t nothing wrong with that mic. She said my stomach upset, gotta go sh!t good night ! LOL," 50 wrote. Fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section. "The vocals still ATE even as she struggled away," one user wrote. Another added: "Sometimes a n***a gotta doo doo."

Others had much more supportive responses to Brandy. "She is a human being, very professional and not a frequent offender in this fashion. I think everyone seems to forget sometimes that we often fight private battles. Chadwick may ring a bell. Granting some grace to our brothers and sisters is a kindness we may all want to consider," one user wrote to 50. One more commented: "Leave Brandy alone 50 she ain’t do nothing to you."

Brandy Health Issue

Brandy has since released a statement explaining her abrupt departure from the stage on Saturday. In doing so, she revealed that she sought medical care afterward and would be good to go for her next concert. She ended up being able to join Monica for their show in Indianapolis on Sunday.

“To my dear fans in Chicago,” Brandy wrote, as caught by Billboard. “Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and—most importantly—your prayers. I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling ok,” she continued. “With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”