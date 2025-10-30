Diddy's Attorney Claims The Mogul Will Be Released Early

Diddy's attorneys have been persistent about getting their client out as soon as possible. But they also claim he will be a great in prison.

If Diddy's tentative release date from prison didn't rile you up, this confident statement from one of his attorneys just might. Marc Agnifilo claims that the mogul is going to get out even sooner than May 8, 2028. In a brief chat with TMZ, Marc tells the outlet, "I think it'll be sooner than that. How much sooner than that I don't know, there are a lot of variables. We just kind of want to get him situated..."

He continues, "[Diddy's] going to go onto another facility and I have no doubt he'll be a perfect prisoner, and I have no doubt that he'll get out as soon as the system lets him." Overall, it sounds like Marc, and assumedly the rest of his legal team, believe he's going to do all that he can to speed up his release.

Previously, we have reported that Diddy is seeking to go to a prison where a drug rehabilitation program is offered. Specifically, one that has the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program, or RDAP.

Diddy Appealing Sentencing
Diddy Appealing Sentencing
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA

He did receive approval to join it via Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversaw his entire federal trial this summer. This program gives Diddy the chance to shave up to a year off of his roughly three-year sentence. He also has to be a nonviolent offender while behind bars, though.

Elsewhere, Diddy's legal reps are doing what they can as well before he heads to prison. The entrepreneur's appellate attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, is doing what she can to expedite his appeal of his sentence length. On Wednesday, October 29, she urged the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to shorten the usual appeal process by a whole year. It typically takes 18 months.

