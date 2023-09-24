Tory Lanez Feels Like A “Target” Behind Bars: Report

Earlier this summer, Tory Lanez finally received his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. The judge gave him 10 years behind bars, which he's now in the process of appealing. He recently requested to be released on bail, but a judge quickly shut him down. Regardless, sources close to the rapper claim that he remains hopeful.

Recently, the performer was transferred to North Kern State Prison. This prompted chatter surrounding some of the crimes that have taken place at the facility in the past year or so, which include various violent acts, even murder. Earlier this week, it came out that Lanez is being held in Administrative Segregation. This means that he's fairly isolated, and being kept away from the other inmates.

Tory Lanez Reportedly "Scared For His Life" In Prison

Tory Lanez performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

According to reports, Lanez has a cell of his own, and every time he leaves he's placed in handcuffs. He's also not allowed to eat in the cafeteria with the other prisoners, meaning that his meals are delivered straight to his cell. Apparently, even when he goes outside in the yard, he's kept in a special area away from everyone else. Though this must certainly be lonely, it might be for his own good. A source recently spoke with TMZ, claiming that Lanez feels especially at-risk because he's a high-profile inmate.

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status,” they explained. “He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback.” The source went on to describe how Lanez continues to hold out hope that he'll be released. “He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers," they added. "So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.” What do you think of Tory Lanez being in fear for his safety in prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

