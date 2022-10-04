Justin LaBoy created a unique space for himself in hip hop culture during the Coronavirus pandemic, when everyone was at home and in desperate need of a laugh. Since then, the New York native has formed relationships with some of hip hop’s elite artists, including the likes of Fabolous, Future and Kanye West.

Kanye even went as far as to call LaBoy his “best friend” in a recent Instagram post, joking, “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect your kids but Justin Laboy and Future your best friends.”

Justin Laboy, Tommy Hilfiger, and Jaylen Brown attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 – Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

LaBoy is known for his funny, relatable and “toxic” Instagram post— but according to one Tik Toker, there’s nothing original about Justin’s content. Popular Tiktoker Raymonte recently slammed the Respectfully Justin host for stealing his posts, verbatim, without giving him any credit.

“Yall know I’m the last person to get online to asking for some credit,” Raymonte shared in a video. “But, for him to take what I said word for word, bar for bar, switch a couple words like he’s original, funny, witty, and he’s not.” The social influencer went on to share that he creates content “off the top of my dome” to create a safe space for Black women, only for Justin LaBoy to post for his millions of followers without giving credit.

“I get on here everyday, making a safe place for Black women to laugh and not be imitated,” he added. “And for his a** to come on here and take my sh**. If you already verified and have your check or whatever, don’t take from me. Don’t take what I say. Leave me alone.” Although LaBoy has yet to speak out against the claims, Instagram users flooded the comment section in defense of Raymonte.

Podcaster Mona Love commented, “I don’t think [Justin LaBoy] ever wrote ANYTHING he post.” Songwriter Cobra Monroe added, “He’s been stealing for years but it’s going to continue to get looked over.”

