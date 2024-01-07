Cardi B Says FYB J Mane Is "Lying For Clout" About Offset DMs

Cardi B has responded to FYB J Mane after Mane leaked DMs from Offset. "This dm is maaaa old and the only reason you got a dm is caused you lied and said Offset kicked you the studio. We was both being super nice to you off of the strength of our boy PO. We was literally giving you advice on how to make your cereal brand bigger. Then you came to the internet lying. That's why y'all be stuck rather lie for clout then move your product," Cardi wrote on Instagram.

Mane leaked DMs on Saturday night. It appeared to show a feud between himself and Offset stemming from an awkward encounter on the No Jumper podcast. "Aye bra what's up with you I was on some cool Sh-t and you come playing with my name. But how the game work we run into each other again it's all love bra. U capped like I kicked you out I was on some cool sh-t but u on some sucka sh-t like n-ggas can't reach you," Offset wrote. "Bro I Be On some Comedian Sh-t. Please Don't Take It Personal I Want To Stay Locked In With Yall, And I Never Said You Kicked Me Out," Mane wrote in response.

Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas, Sleep Together On New Year's

The status of Cardi and Offset's relationship is in a strange place. Despite a very public break-up, the pair reunited for Christmas. The move appeared to have been made in order to minimize the disruption to their children's holiday. In a collection of videos posted to Instagram, Cardi showed off her kids opening their various presents. However, fans quickly noticed that Offset was also present, helping Wave open some of his gifts. However, it came just days after Cardi was up in the club yelling "f-ck my baby daddy" for all to hear.

Furthermore, Cardi would then go on to reveal that the New Year's Eve she spent with Offset ended with the pair sleeping together. "Did I get d-cked down yesterday? Absolutely," she remarked during an early-January Space that she hosted for her fans.

