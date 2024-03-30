Shenseea Is Willing To "Die For You" On Latest Sensual Single

Shenseea is a dancehall artist that you can to for the summer bops, but also the records that get you in the mood if you know what we mean. That is what her past couple of releases have been like as of this year. She kicked off 2024 with "Hit & Run," a track all about sneaky links and one-night stands. Shenseea is bringing similar vibes to "Die For You."

This is song is more so about wanting to have those intimate moments with your partner. However, for Shenseea, she is craving it so badly, that she is willing to go to great lengths for it. Then, when she does get to that point, she gets braggadocious about how good it will be. Shenseea also gets pretty erotic on "Die For You."

Listen To "Die For You" By Shenseea

"Eat it up, me can smell you pon me breath (Oh-oh, yes) / Me love it raw, me allergic to latex (Oh)." This is now the artist's second solo release of the year, but third overall. Shenseea was featured on the soundtrack for Bob Marley: One Love. You can find her vocal work on "No Woman No Cry."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Die For You," by Shenseea? Is this the best track she has put out as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think a new album is in the works? Is she one of the more underrated names in dancehall right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shenseea. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me will do anything you want me fi do

My body guzu dung like me work voodoo

It good but a nuh that alone ah hold you

Kill me with the buddy, me ah die for you, die for you

Me ah die for you, die for you

