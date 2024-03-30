Shenseea Is Willing To "Die For You" On Latest Sensual Single

The Jamaican dancehall songstress is ready to risk it all for a good time.

BYZachary Horvath
shenseea die for youshenseea die for you

Shenseea is a dancehall artist that you can to for the summer bops, but also the records that get you in the mood if you know what we mean. That is what her past couple of releases have been like as of this year. She kicked off 2024 with "Hit & Run," a track all about sneaky links and one-night stands. Shenseea is bringing similar vibes to "Die For You."

This is song is more so about wanting to have those intimate moments with your partner. However, for Shenseea, she is craving it so badly, that she is willing to go to great lengths for it. Then, when she does get to that point, she gets braggadocious about how good it will be. Shenseea also gets pretty erotic on "Die For You."

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Jadakiss Surprise New Jersey Fans On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Listen To "Die For You" By Shenseea

"Eat it up, me can smell you pon me breath (Oh-oh, yes) / Me love it raw, me allergic to latex (Oh)." This is now the artist's second solo release of the year, but third overall. Shenseea was featured on the soundtrack for Bob Marley: One Love. You can find her vocal work on "No Woman No Cry."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Die For You," by Shenseea? Is this the best track she has put out as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think a new album is in the works? Is she one of the more underrated names in dancehall right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shenseea. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me will do anything you want me fi do
My body guzu dung like me work voodoo
It good but a nuh that alone ah hold you
Kill me with the buddy, me ah die for you, die for you
Me ah die for you, die for you

Read More: Nike Shox R4 WMNS “White Metallic” Release Details Revealed

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
shenseea masicka di genius hit and runSongsShenseea And Masicka Talk About Sneaky Links On Di Genius-Produced "Hit & Run"
shenseea waistlineSongsShenseea Wants Everyone To Drop Their "Waistline" On Her Latest Summer Anthem
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - ShowSongsErykah Badu Changes Her Tune On Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER": "GET EM"
Image provided to HNHH by artist. Photo credit: Brandon AlmengoSongsLadies First: Shenseea On "Lick" Reactions, Transition To Mainstream & Megan Thee Stallion Relationship