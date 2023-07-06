Bob Marley’s career burned bright and tragically short. Given his prolific nature, it’s sometimes hard to forget that Marley died at just 31. His career was fascinating, bringing some of the greatest music of the 20th Century, but never securing a #1 hit (mainly because of British and American racism). However, his music has truly touched millions, and is one of the most influential musicians of all time. Elsewhere, his son Ziggy would go on to record the iconic theme song

Surprisingly, very few films about Marley’s life have been made. Martin Scorcese was meant to direct Marley, which came out in 2012. However, the film was eventually directed by Kevin Macdonald (One Day In September, Touching The Void, Last King of Scotland). However, we are now being treated to a full-blown Bob Marley biopic experience. The upcoming film is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). Paramount has released their first teaser trailer for the film. Check it out below.

Bob Marley: One Love Explores The Highs and Lows Of The Life Of Marley

Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami…, Vera, Secret Invasion) as Marley. Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, No Time To Die). The trailer appears to establish that the film will primarily focus on Marley’s career, watching his rise to stardom. However, it’s clear that the film will not look to whitewash Marley’s story. The trailer gives a glimpse of the aftermath of the 1976 assassination attempt at Marley’s home. However, the film’s message appears to be that love and good times will always win out.

The film is expected to get a general release in early 2024. However, it could see a limited release in late 2023 in order to get award eligibility. Little is known about the rest of the plot and cast. However, James Norton (Happy Valley, Grantchester) has been cast as iconic record producer Chris Blackwell. Meanwhile, Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce), Nadine Marshall, and Anthony Welsh (Hanna, The Great) have been cast in unannounced roles. Will you be watching Bob Marley: One Love? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest entertainment news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]