Tom Brady has enjoyed one of the most historic careers in the history of the NFL. Throughout his 23-year career, he has won seven Super Bowls and has played in 10 of them. Additionally, he has the record for most yards and touchdowns, which makes him the GOAT.

Following his loss to the Cowboys a few weeks ago, Brady had a big decision to make regarding retirement. Interestingly enough, many felt as though he would return. Consequently, this led to speculation of where he would go, with the Las Vegas Raiders becoming a frontrunner.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Retires

Today, Brady revealed that he was actually just going to retire. Last year, he told everyone that he would be leaving the game. However, just a few months later, he decided to come right back out of retirement. Although this time around, Brady is confident that he is done for good.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

This is certainly going to be some unfortunate news for all of his fans. Furthermore, this is a huge blow to the Raiders who were excited about him potentially joining the squad.

Brady enjoyed a historic career with plenty of amazing moments. Let us know your favorite Brady moments, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the football world.

