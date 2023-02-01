Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the biggest names in the world of sports television. He is always commenting on the biggest stories, and overall, fans love him quite a bit. Every single morning on First Take is a lot of fun, especially when there is a big story.

Commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on prior to Game Five between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Luckily for Smith, he got a massive story this morning. Below, you can see that Tom Brady revealed that he would be retiring from football. Although some thought he would return, Brady ultimately decided to call it quits.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Stephen A. Reacts

Subsequently, Smith had to talk about this on First Take. After all, this is a massive story that requires a ton of attention. It also just so happened to coincide with Mike Francesa’s appearance on the show. Overall, Smith had nothing but good things to say about the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“He’ll be remembered as the greatest ever. … You don’t just talk about him as a football player, you talk about him as a leader,” Smith said.

.@stephenasmith reacts to Tom Brady's retirement:



"He'll be remembered as the greatest ever. … You don't just talk about him as a football player, you talk about him as a leader." pic.twitter.com/HaDokAPSrb — First Take (@FirstTake) February 1, 2023

Brady will be eligible to become a Hall of Famer in 2028. He will likely get to go in alongside JJ Watt in what should be a very stacked class.

