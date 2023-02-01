Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football. Having said that, he has played 23 seasons, which means the end was always approaching. Additionally, this was one of his worst seasons statistically, so it only made sense that he would ride off into the sunset.

Over the last few weeks, fans had been patiently awaiting the announcement of his next move. Brady is a player who move the needle, although he did unretire last season. Regardless, Brady appears to be done with the game of football as he took to Twitter with a message this morning.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Speaks

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady explained. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

For some fans, the announcement came as a huge shock. For Raiders fans, it was especially disappointing as some had this belief that he would go and play for them. However, he is going to be leaving the game that he loves, and fans will just have to accept that for the time being.

As you can imagine, Brady was hit with various tributes all throughout social media. After all, he is the GOAT of football and his absence from the game is going to be felt immediately. In the tweets below, you can see just how much Brady accomplished throughout his time in the NFL.

Tom Brady a month from now pic.twitter.com/v55tvl8i05 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 1, 2023

There will never be another Tom Brady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/7kgWBBNAXZ — PFF (@PFF) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady has announced he’s retiring.



Greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/7Eo7yReV51 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady's 23-season career:



– 7x Super Bowl Champion

– 5x Super Bowl MVP

– 3x League MVP

– 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

– 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

– 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

– 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

Let us know what you think of Brady’s big decision, in the comments down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]