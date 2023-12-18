Patrick Mahomes Visibly Furious After Kadarius Toney's Latest Gaffe

Patrick Mahomes was furious with Kadarius Toney after he the Chiefs' wide receiver dropped a crucial pass that led to an interception during the team's win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The incident comes after Toney infamously surrendered a late-game offsides penalty in their 20–17 loss to the Bills in Week 14 that cost them the win. Mahomes was notably irritated with the officials after that game.

With 9:20 to play in the fourth quarter of this Sunday's game, Toney dropped a wide-open pass and popped the ball up into the air where it was easily intercepted by a Patriots defender. At the time, Kansas City held a 27–10 lead. The game finished with the Chiefs winning 27-17.

Patrick Mahomes & Kadarius Toney During Chiefs-Broncos

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) during an A.F.C. West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier in the weekend, the NFL fined Mahomes $50,000 and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid $100,000 for their complaints about officiating following Toney's previous offsides mistake. Reid had labeled the call "a bit embarrassing," while Mahomes described it as " elementary school" level. Check out the clip of Mahomes visibly upset with Toney on the sideline below.

Patrick Mahomes Appears Defeated After Karadius Toney's Dropped Pass

This was Patrick Mahomes' reaction after Kadarius Toney dropped a pass that ended up being picked off by the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/lYA3DqB02H — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2023

While the Chiefs sit at 9-5 and in first place in the AFC West, they're performing much worse than the bar they've set for themselves in recent seasons. As it stands now, it's unlikely they're able to get a home-field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the NFL on HotNewHipHop.

