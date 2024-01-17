Eminem Is Ready To Suit Up For Lions

Eminem had pledged his allegiance to his hometown Lions, announcing that he is ready to do whatever the Lions need him to do to win. “Yo, Dan, I’m reporting. I’m going to report. Third quarter. I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback, the entire line, (the) offensive line. And the receiver, I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet," Eminem said on Instagram.

The Lions are in a historic position, hosting back-to-back playoff games for the first time in franchise history. Furthermore, it is the first time that the Lions will play at least two playoff games since 1991. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who stunned the Eagles over the weekend.

Lions Make History

With their win over the Rams, and former franchise QB Matthew Stafford, the Lions won their first playoff game since 1991. It capped off an already historic season as head coach Dan Campbell led the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and their first double-digit wins season since 2014. Jared Goff, acquired from the Rams in 2021, was sensational - throwing for 4575 yards and 30 touchdowns. After taking down Los Angeles, Campbell was heard telling Goff, "You're f-cking good enough for Detroit, Jared". Another win and the Lions would be playing for a chance to make their first title game appearance since 1957.

However, as mentioned, Detroit now faces a dangerous opponent in Tampa Bay. A team that looked listless all season, and won the NFL's worst division, was a completely different beast against the Eagles last weekend. Baker Mayfield, once a QB that nobody seemed to want, threw for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns in one of the best games of his career. Speaking on the effect of the win after an up-and-down season, Mayfield simply said that a "win cures a lot." Despite this, the Lions open as -6.5 favorites per ESPN Bet.

