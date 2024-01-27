Eminem Gives Props To J. Cole In Surprise Shout-Out On New Track

In a surprising turn of events, Eminem momentarily shifted gears on his latest track, "Doomsday Pt. 2," to shower praise on none other than J. Cole. The unexpected nod to the acclaimed rapper is featured on the new Lyrical Lemonade compilation album, All Is Yellow, released on Friday (January 26). In a departure from his typical dissing and punning style, Eminem takes a moment on the track to acknowledge J. Cole's stature in the rap game.

The verse includes a shout-out to Cole World, J. Cole's alias, and pays tribute to Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett, emphasizing the collaborative spirit between the artists. "And that’s why I’m back with Cole Bennett/ And I been at the level J. Cole been at," Eminem raps, showcasing a rare glimpse into his appreciation for the achievements and influence of J. Cole.

Eminem Gives A Nod To J. Cole

The unexpected acknowledgment caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. Cole's longtime manager, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, expressed his excitement about the reference on X (formerly Twitter), declaring, "That’s fire." Eminem's decision to pause his usual lyrical onslaught to give props to a fellow artist speaks to the camaraderie and mutual respect that often exists in the hip-hop community. The nod to J. Cole adds a layer of depth to "Doomsday Pt. 2," showcasing Eminem's ability to evolve and acknowledge the talents of his peers.

The Lyrical Lemonade compilation album, All Is Yellow, now stands as a testament to the diverse collaborations within the rap genre. Featuring unexpected moments like Eminem's shout-out to J. Cole. As fans continue to dissect the lyrics and appreciate the nuances of the track, this unexpected twist will undoubtedly be remembered as a standout moment in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop. What do you think of this moment? Let us know on HNHH!

