Antonio Brown & Chandler Jones To Start "CTESPN" Podcast

Antonio Brown has announced his intention to start a podcast with Chandler Jones called CTESPN. Brown then followed up the announcement with a series of inflammatory posts on X, formerly Twitter promoting some of the "features" of CTESPN. This included declaring a "Cracker of the Month" and musing on how the NFL was conspiring to get a ring. It's unclear where the podcast will be airing or what the show's full content will be like. However, given the personalities involved, it will certainly be one to watch out for. Given Brown's early posts, it appears that he is trying to emulate the vibe of something like It Is What It Is.

Brown was seen linking up with Jones shortly before Jones was arrested late last year. At the time, Jones suggested the idea of doing a podcast with Brown. "We gotta sit down and have a Kumbaya…call it CTE podcast! I love you too!" Jones wrote on X after AB sent some love his way. This comes after Jones announced that he was taking a social media break to "hang with strippers" and that fans shouldn't "check me on my well being, they [the strippers] got me."

Meanwhile, Brown spent Christmas 2023 making bold declarations. "You think I told my son a fat cracker slid in chimney for him to get gifts. Yea f-cking Rt. You daddy got this sh-t for you Champ," Brown wrote on X on December 25.

However, it's not the only thing that Brown was speaking on during Christmas. "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect! It’s comes a time we have to have a conversation about the individuals. Who feel they can say what they want say how they want to say it when they want to say it. However they want to weaponize your reaction when you pushing back," Brown also wrote. Despite this, fans were confused about what Brown was actually talking about.

