October London Pens Some Evening Love Joints For "October Nights"

South Bend, Indiana singer and songwriter is bringing one sultry R&B cut after another on his latest album, October Nights. This is actually the Death Row Records signee's sophomore effort, and it comes just over a year after his debut, The Rebirth of Marvin. London has been doing his thing in this genre for several years now, and he's known for his throwback sound that embodies the greats of the 90's decade. He was able to lend his abilities to the latest NxWorries project Why Lawd? and he honestly was a perfect fit on "FromHere."

Now, Ocotber London is bringing that tenfold on October Nights. Across this project, you are going to genuinely hear some of the most show-stopping solo performances all year. One of them is on the power ballad "Don't Go," as he calls out to a girl to never leave his side. The instrumentals are spacey and have that vintage tinge, and they highlight what London is able to do best. That being those captivating vocals and funky grooves. In talking with Rated R&B, London tells the publication what his goals were for this tape. "Just having fun. Nighttime is the best time for me... October Nights represents having a good time in the nighttime and letting loose." He accomplished that and then some, so check it out below.