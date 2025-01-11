Lil Shine Vows To "Shine Forever" On Third Project

The underground PluggnB Minnesota artist managed to deliver this sophomore album despite several charges.

The charges are conspiracy to acquire and obtain controlled substances by fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. All of this allegedly took place December 2022 to August 2023. Moreover, after allegedly setting up these accounts with pharmaceutical wholesalers, they allegedly shipped these orders to fake doctor's offices with the intention to sell. Street value of this amount was estimated to be around $750,000. Overall, Lil Shine promises he's innocent, but time will tell on that. But even though he's going through this, he was able to leave off Shine Forever, a solo 13-song tape with his signature blend of PluggnB , rage, and trap with an early 2010s feel. Lil Shine also supposedly lost his laptop with the files for this album, but he managed to pull through for his burgeoning fan base. He truly is trying to Shine Forever.

Minneapolis, Minnesota rapper Lil Shine is opening up the new year with an aptly titled album, Shine Forever. The reason why his official sophomore LP is such is because of the less than favorable ending he had to his 2024. According to HipHopDX, the 20-year-old underground talent was indicted with multiple federal charges in late-December. The reason being is because Shine allegedly hacked the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) to achieve access to codeine prescriptions. Jasper William Johnson (his legal name) is also being accused alongside two other men, including Oscar Becerra-Ruiz and Raujaun Keon Varner. To be more exact they were all allegedly trying to secure "at least" 300 pints of promethazine with codeine.

