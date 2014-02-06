For those unfamiliar, Once Chance were a rhythm and blues quartet out of Chicago, Illinois consisting of members Courtney Vantrease, Rob Brent and brothers Jon and Michael Gordon. They're perhaps best known for their hit single "Look At Her" (2006), which charted and spawned remixes by Bobby V., Trey Songz and more. Throughout their nine-year career, the group released two studio albums and two mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of T-Pain, Brandon T. Jackson, Travie McCoy, Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, Fabo, Yung Joc and more. The last we heard of One Chance was the June 2011 single "Super Dewper", which featured T-Pain and Smoke of Field Mob. The last we saw of them was their August 2011 visual for their "Sexin On You" single. Although they disbanded that same year, stay tuned for updates on their movements as solo artists, y'all.