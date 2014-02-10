Travie McCoy is an emcee, singer, songwriter, drummer and guitarist from Geneva, New York who serves at the frontman for the hip-hop band Gym Class Heroes. He founded, owns an operates the independent imprint Bat Squad Records, which is home to Nicholas Scimeca, Tim William, The Lazarus Project and Tequila Mockingbird, a duo he formed with Scimeca. Since beginning his career as a solo artist and signing with T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment, he's released a studio album (Lazarus, 2010) and collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars, Colin Munroe, Young Cash, Cee-Lo Green, Cheryl Cole, Patrick Stump and more. The last we heard of McCoy was his October 2013 single / visual "Rough Water", which featured Jason Mraz on the assist (he's currently working on a second solo studio album of the same name). Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. (Hit up traviemccoy.com for more details.)