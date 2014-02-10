Back to Artists

Real Name
Travis Lazarus McCoy
Alias Name
Schleprok
Date of Birth
Aug. 6, 1981 - Age 42
Hometown
Geneva, New York
Label
major
Artist Bio

Travie McCoy is an emcee, singer, songwriter, drummer and guitarist from Geneva, New York who serves at the frontman for the hip-hop band Gym Class Heroes. He founded, owns an operates the independent imprint Bat Squad Records, which is home to Nicholas Scimeca, Tim William, The Lazarus Project and Tequila Mockingbird, a duo he formed with Scimeca. Since beginning his career as a solo artist and signing with T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment, he's released a studio album (Lazarus, 2010) and collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars, Colin Munroe, Young Cash, Cee-Lo Green, Cheryl Cole, Patrick Stump and more. The last we heard of McCoy was his October 2013 single / visual "Rough Water", which featured Jason Mraz on the assist (he's currently working on a second solo studio album of the same name). Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. (Hit up traviemccoy.com for more details.)
