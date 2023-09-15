Sampha Shares The Tracklist For His First New Album In 7 Years

Fans of Sampha have been waiting for more music from the R&B critical darling for a LONG time. His last studio album Process dropped all the way back in early 2017. Thankfully fans haven't had to go that entire time without hearing from the singer. He's made guest appearances on some pretty major records from rap superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Stormzy. But now he's finally returned with some new music of his own and is sharing details on his new album with fans.

Earlier this year Sampha announced that he had a new studio album on the way, to the delight of many fans. The project is called LAHAI and while it didn't have an official release date at first, he shared one earlier this month. The project is now officially set for release on October 20. While there was already a tracklist floating around from the original announcement, Apple Music confirmed the features and runtimes of various songs from the album when they shared the full tracklist today. Check out the 14 songs included in the tracklist below.

Sampha's Official "LAHAI" Tracklist

Back in June, Sampha released the second song in the tracklist "Spirit 2.0" as the album's first single. It also served as his first new single in over 6 years. He followed it up earlier this month with the second single "Only," the 8th song in the tracklist. Both songs were met with rave reviews by fans for his vocals and the futuristic R&B sound palettes.

Sampha is also taking his new album on the road later this year. He's playing a series of shows in Europe and North America running from October until December. Are you excited for Sampha's upcoming album LAHAI? Let us know in the comment section below.

