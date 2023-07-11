Tyler, The Creator is an influential voice in rap music in pretty much every way someone can be. He’s loved by nearly every everyone else in the genre and is often seen handing out with fellow artists. Last month during Paris Fashion Week he showed up to perform for Pharrell’s debut as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. That show was also attended by rappers like Jay-Z, Offset, Pusha T, and more. Just a few days ago Lil Yachty clarified that it was Tyler who inspired him to try a new sound on his psychedelic rock album Let’s Start Here earlier this year.

Now Tyler, The Creator is handing out with one of the most acclaimed and also most mysterious singers in R&B. Sampha isn’t one of the genre’s most popular voices necessarily but those in the know understand that his unique vocals have been used to soundtrack so many brilliant songs. Rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Stormzy as well as fellow R&B singers like Solange and Alicia Keys have called on Sampha’s talents before. Yesterday, pictures hit the internet of Tyler and Sampha hanging out together. While they aren’t in a studio and there’s no official confirmation of new music it would certainly be a meeting of heavy-hitters.

Tyler, The Creator And Sampha Hanging Out

Tyler, The Creator & Sampha together recently 😮 pic.twitter.com/O6mL1d0IF4 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 10, 2023

Tyler, The Creator has also had an eventful year musically. In March he released The Estate Sale a deluxe edition of his album Call me If You Get Lost from 2021. The new extended tracklist includes songs with A$AP Rocky, YG, and Vince Staples.

Tyler, The Creator hasn’t just been making waves with new music either. His Flower Boy single “See You Again” with Kali Uchis has long been a fan favored. Recently the song blew up on TikTok. That buzz caused it to soar to a new peak on the Hot 100 6 years after it was released. Last week Tyler celebrated the song reaching one billion streams on Spotify. What do you think of Tyler, The Creator and Sampha linking up? Let us know in the comment section below.

