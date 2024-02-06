Fivio Foreign Claims Megan Thee Stallion Lied About Being Shot By Tory Lanez

Even years after the incident happened, the hip-hop world is still discussing the shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Numerous rappers have found themselves in hot water online for their takes on the case. Some tried to work it into lyrics on their songs which almost always went over poorly. Others just came out with their takes on the case, though they were more often than not deeply uninformed by some of the blogs online spreading misinformation about the evidence.

The most recent is Fivio Foreign, who shared his thoughts on the shooting. “I wasn’t there and I’m no lawyer or scientist, but if someone said they got shot and there’s no hole in their body, they didn’t get shot. We all know that," the rapper said during a recent interview. That sparked may in the comments to provide personal testimony refuting his claims and citing some of the actual evidence from the trial. Even then it didn't stop many in the comments from sharing some of the already debunked theories about how Megan could have been lying. Check out the post and all the reactions to it below.

Fivio Foreign Shares His Thoughts On Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Shooting

The available evidence may not have been enough to convince some rappers and many rap fans. But it did work in court. Tory Lanez was convicted by a jury back in late 2022. Last year he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The sentence came as a result of the three felonies connected to the shooting.

Megan took shots at numerous people who have accused her of lying in her new song "HISS." The track is off to an incredible start and just earned a #1 debut on the Hot 100. In her response song to the diss, Nicki Minaj makes numerous direct references to the shooting incident. What do you think of Fivio Foreign becoming the newest rapper to accuse Megan Thee Stallion of lying about Tory Lanez shooting her? Let us know in the comment section below.

