Drake Shows Off His Singing And Rapping As A 9-Year-Old In Viral Home Video

Drake is the biggest star in all of rap and one of the biggest stars in all of music, but it's worth remembering he came from pretty humble origins. He's spawned multiple hits from discussing his come up on songs like "Over" and "Started From The Bottom." But a recently unearthed video gave fans an even more up close and personal experience with the rapper before he was famous. But it isn't just Drizzy in his TV actor days, the video goes back even further than that.

A Twitter account called Historic Vids shared a brief 15 second snippet of video that got people talking. In the video Drake shows off his rapping and singing abilities over the music playing in the background. The catch is that it's the now legendary rapper as a 9-year-old in 1995. The clip racked up more than 33k likes and thousands of retweets in just a few hours as fans couldn't believe the moment was preserved on film. In the comments they discuss how fascinating it is seeing his interest in music blossoming at such a young age knowing what he would go on to become. Check out the full clip of a very young Drake rapping and singing below.

As many rap fans have heard, Drake has been attacked on all fronts recently. He's been called out directly in song by Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin. But there's even further suspicion that Future and The Weeknd may have also taken shots at the mega-star. Subsequently, he responded with a diss track attempting to take on all his challengers called "Push-Ups." The song just debuted at number 19 on the Hot 100.

Drake also recently celebrated the 8th anniversary of his 2016 smash hit album Views. What do you think of the newly unearthed video of 9-year-old Drake rapping and singing? What other celebrities would you want to see long before they achieved their levels of fame? Let us know in the comment section below.

