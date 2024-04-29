Drake Shows Off His Singing And Rapping As A 9-Year-Old In Viral Home Video

BYLavender Alexandria273 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The video gave a peak at the rapper's origins.

Drake is the biggest star in all of rap and one of the biggest stars in all of music, but it's worth remembering he came from pretty humble origins. He's spawned multiple hits from discussing his come up on songs like "Over" and "Started From The Bottom." But a recently unearthed video gave fans an even more up close and personal experience with the rapper before he was famous. But it isn't just Drizzy in his TV actor days, the video goes back even further than that.

A Twitter account called Historic Vids shared a brief 15 second snippet of video that got people talking. In the video Drake shows off his rapping and singing abilities over the music playing in the background. The catch is that it's the now legendary rapper as a 9-year-old in 1995. The clip racked up more than 33k likes and thousands of retweets in just a few hours as fans couldn't believe the moment was preserved on film. In the comments they discuss how fascinating it is seeing his interest in music blossoming at such a young age knowing what he would go on to become. Check out the full clip of a very young Drake rapping and singing below.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

9-Year-Old Drake Shows Off His Rapping Skills In Vintage Video

As many rap fans have heard, Drake has been attacked on all fronts recently. He's been called out directly in song by Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin. But there's even further suspicion that Future and The Weeknd may have also taken shots at the mega-star. Subsequently, he responded with a diss track attempting to take on all his challengers called "Push-Ups." The song just debuted at number 19 on the Hot 100.

Drake also recently celebrated the 8th anniversary of his 2016 smash hit album Views. What do you think of the newly unearthed video of 9-year-old Drake rapping and singing? What other celebrities would you want to see long before they achieved their levels of fame? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Confesses Kanye West Helped Him Write Lyrics In Resurfaced Clip11.5K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningMusicJoe Budden Reacts To Drake Diss Track, Reveals His Favorite Bar14.7K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Allegedly Turned Off Rick Ross Diss After This Bar13.1K
Boston Celtics v Toronto RaptorsMusicDrake Records Himself Singing Along To One Of His Old Songs2.6K