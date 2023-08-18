Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Natural Good Looks, Shares Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj is at the top of the game right now, and sometimes it can be hard to think about her before all the fame and acclaim. Moreover, her career has been so influential that witnessing her rise early on must make that success a very gratifying experience. It’s something that the Queen herself knows and appreciates, as she recently shared a throwback clip of her when she was around 25. Furthermore, the clip in question seems to be from an old photoshoot early on in her career, and it’s wild to see her in this more reserved and laidback state. The Trinidadian MC basically said as much in her caption of the short clip.

“25 never looked better,” she wrote of the clip on Instagram. “No surgery. No wigs. Just a brand new Colgate smile.” Of course, her fans had plenty of praise for her in the comments section. “And she still looks like this. UNTOUCHED FACE,” one impassioned follower replied, with another adding, “Always natural always beautiful, always perfect always stunning.” It seems like no matter the era, the 40-year-old is a source of inspiration and admiration for people of all walks of life.

Nicki Minaj Shares Clip Of Her At 25

In addition to this physical hype, Nicki Minaj has spent a lot of time building up to the release of her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. However, she got some pushback from a fan who didn’t like her new pop direction on one of her snippets of the project, and responded in kind. “PINK FRIDAY = THE PINKPRINT TO “GOING POP” SUPERBASS, MOMENT 4 LIFE, Check it out, Save Me, Last chance, etc.” the YMCMB alum wrote on Twitter. “2nd album = STARSHIPS, POUND THE ALARM, VAVAVOOM, TURN ME ON, (disowned by the rap critics who years later were shamelessly paid off). PINK FRIDAY 2 = your worst phkn nightmare. It makes me so happy to know the jealousy is oozing through your ugly bussy.

“B/c the song I teased last night got y’all losing sleep & the full song is even BETTER!!!” Minaj went on. “Wait til u hear the RAP on that! One writer. ONE. Lastly, I don’t do diff genres. H*e i AM a genre. THEE genre. That they AWLLLLLLLLL could only DREAM of having the talent to execute AUTHENTICALLY, seamlessly, flawlessly. #LastTimeThatiSawYou Oh, & until someone outRAPS red Ruby, or Seeing Green or Fractions, touch grass Dudlee!!!!! You’ll never be like the barbz. Get tf over it ugz.” For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, check back in with HNHH.

