Travis Scott, Future, & 2 Chainz Turned Up On “3500”

Travis Scott dropped his debut project Rodeo back in 2015. Overall, this is considered a classic by many, and it is still talked about, to this day. It is the album that helped solidify Travis’ sound and his place in mainstream hip-hop. Moreover, it stands as one of the best albums of the 2010s. That said, it was released on this day, eight years ago. Yes, that’s right, Rodeo is almost a decade old. It feels like just yesterday that we got this project, but alas, time slows down for no one.

There are some terrific songs that we could highlight here. However, today, we are taking a look at “3500” which features the likes of Future and 2 Chainz. This is a certified banger that shows up as the third song on the entire album. It comes in right after “Oh My Dis Side,” which is a hard song to top. However, “3500” does a good job of at least getting close. At the end of the day, you cannot go wrong with features from two of hip-hop’s best.

Travis Scott x Future x 2 Chainz

Throughout this song, we get some amazing production from Metro Boomin. Moreover, each artist brings their best in terms of sheer performance. 2 Chainz easily has the most memorable verse here as he delivers some hilarious lines with the utmost confidence. From there, Travis and Future deliver those melodic choruses and verses they are known for. It’s a well-put-together track that you can’t ignore.

Quotable Lyrics:

This money an option, this weed is an option, this lean is an option

Your bitch is an option, her bitch is an option

I send them through auctions

You paying that price for that punani

This gold on my neck is a new Grammy