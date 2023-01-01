2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer.

The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and finally, June. Together they were chiefly known as the Pointer Sisters, and they crafted hit songs like “Jump (For My Love)” and “Fire.”

Anita Pointer attends The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce 98th Annual Board Installation And Lifetime Achievement Awards Gala at Avalon Hollywood on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In 1975, they concurrently won a Grammy thanks to their work on “Fairytale.” The track came out on top in the Best Country Vocal Performance category, which has been markedly dominated by white acts, as BBC notes.

Their music style is specifically “a blend of funk, soul, and R&B.” The Pointer Sister’s debut eponymous album arrived in 1973, with “Yes We Can Can” firstly arising as a breakout hit.

Presently, Pointer’s cause of death remains unknown. Unfortunately, she’s not the first of her siblings to die – both Bonnie and June departed several years ago, leaving Ruth as the sole surviving member.

Ruth Pointer, Anita Pointer, Bonnie Pointer and June Pointer 1974 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Additionally, the late singer was faced with the tragedy of her own daughter’s death. In 2003, her only child, Jada Pointer, consequently passed away at age 37 after battling cancer. She left behind a little girl, Roxie McKain Pointer. After that, Anita spent her life raising her granddaughter.

On the positive side, the famous family says that they’re “comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace.”

“Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there,” they later added.

Check out more heartfelt tributes, as well as favourite performances below. RIP Anita Pointer.

Anita Pointer, co-founding member of The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 74.

The group had 13 US top 20 hits between 1973 and 1985 including the classics “Automatic,” “Jump (For My Love),” “Fire,” “He's So Shy,” “Slow Hand,” “I’m So Excited” and “Neutron Dance.” pic.twitter.com/DDicQdwMAb — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 1, 2023

I can't believe we're kicking off 2023 with yet another LEGENDARY light gone



One time for Anita Pointer



Phenomenal career, ICONIC group



RIP Queen 🕊 #ThePointerSisters pic.twitter.com/L47SAESbN0 — Eric Beignét (@FranciskoMayne) January 1, 2023

Will always love The Pointer Sisters. Rest in Peace to Anita Pointer. 💔



(01.23. 1948 🕊️ 12.31.2022) pic.twitter.com/OPLqkGKmm2 — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) January 1, 2023

In honor of the late great Ms. Anita Pointer, here is The Pointer Sisters, singing their 1981 hit, “Slow Hand.” pic.twitter.com/B0FM0EJ4jt — Mani🇳🇬 (@Kemani_0718) January 1, 2023

Ruth is the only one left Rest in Honor Anita Pointer. I know Bonnie and June are welcoming you on the other side! pic.twitter.com/furAeNautD — Anwar Uhuru Ph.D. (they/their/he) (@AnwarUhuru) January 1, 2023

I am so tired of saying goodbye to those who provided the soundtrack to my life. I bet you all are too. May the talented #AnitaPointer rest in peace. 💔🕊️ https://t.co/u4E8qxq4Lt — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 1, 2023

RIP Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters. This leaves Ruth Pointer as the sole surviving original member of the legendary group💔 pic.twitter.com/12f44Jc2Jq — Mani🇳🇬 (@Kemani_0718) January 1, 2023

Anita Pointer passed away.💔😭We just lost Bonnie in 2020 and June died in 2006. Ruth is now the only sister left. Prayers to her family and RIP Anita Pointer 🙏🏿🕊️ The Pointer Sisters won their first Grammy for a country song Anita and Bonnie wrote “Fairytale” pic.twitter.com/wnEbXs6ErM — Chris (@chrisloves93) January 1, 2023

R.I.P Anita Pointer.

In 1974, The Pointer Sisters made history becoming the first black female group to perform at The Grand Ole Opry, going on to win a Grammy for Best Country Performance. They would win a further 2 in '85. They also did this… epicpic.twitter.com/fWL7Ifxlwq — The Sting (@TSting18) January 1, 2023

Farewell to legend Anita Pointer (January 23, 1948 – December 31, 2022) founding member of the Pointer Sisters. Her vocals shone in this live performance of their powerful anthem Yes We Can Can (1973) https://t.co/bCuVXH5i8g written by Allen Toussaint. #soul #funk #AnitaPointer pic.twitter.com/LUKW7mIpXj — DJ Moon Ra (@JointzOfTheDay) January 1, 2023

Rest easy, Anita Pointer… my prayers to her family 💙🕊️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qD5KDJIgPY — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) January 1, 2023

