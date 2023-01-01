2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer.
The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and finally, June. Together they were chiefly known as the Pointer Sisters, and they crafted hit songs like “Jump (For My Love)” and “Fire.”
In 1975, they concurrently won a Grammy thanks to their work on “Fairytale.” The track came out on top in the Best Country Vocal Performance category, which has been markedly dominated by white acts, as BBC notes.
Their music style is specifically “a blend of funk, soul, and R&B.” The Pointer Sister’s debut eponymous album arrived in 1973, with “Yes We Can Can” firstly arising as a breakout hit.
Presently, Pointer’s cause of death remains unknown. Unfortunately, she’s not the first of her siblings to die – both Bonnie and June departed several years ago, leaving Ruth as the sole surviving member.
Additionally, the late singer was faced with the tragedy of her own daughter’s death. In 2003, her only child, Jada Pointer, consequently passed away at age 37 after battling cancer. She left behind a little girl, Roxie McKain Pointer. After that, Anita spent her life raising her granddaughter.
On the positive side, the famous family says that they’re “comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace.”
“Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there,” they later added.
Check out more heartfelt tributes, as well as favourite performances below. RIP Anita Pointer.
