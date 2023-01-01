Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.

Landing on Saturday (December 31), the song chiefly crowns Ye “Donkey of the Year.” Specifically, the rapper notes his anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler rants, as well as the polarizing White Lives Matter shirts he debuted during Paris Fashion Week.

Uncle Murda attends the “Straight Cap” video shoot on June 15, 2021 in Bay Shore, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Later, Murda also mentions the recently released Gunna, who took a plea deal in the upcoming YSL RICO trial. “Young Thug and Gunna got with the RICO / They using rap lyrics against them and that shit is illegal,” the New York rhymer says on the track.

“They let Gunna go, we tryna figure out how that happened / He took a plea deal, Lil Boosie said that n*gga ratting,” his bars go on.

Others who face heat from Uncle Murda include Thee Stallion, Will Smith, Yung Miami, Diddy, as well as Freddie Gibbs. Elsewhere on the song, he also addresses the deaths of Takeoff, PnB Rock, and DJ Kay Slay.

Finally, stream Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” on YouTube or SoundCloud below. Afterward, tell us your favourite bars from the lengthy diss track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let’s talk about Kanye being antisemitic

The Adidas deal that made him a billionaire got deaded

Now he only worth ’bout four, five hundred M’s

He lost his momma, Pete Davidson started fucking Kim

He be dressing dusty now, he don’t even look rich

Been looking stressed since that white boy took his bitch

