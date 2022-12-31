After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Megan Thee Stallion performs at TwitchCon 2022 at Petco Park on October 08, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The body cam footage revealed little beyond a doctor putting his gloves on. A masked Megan sat while transported for further care. Moreover, audio from the clip contained cries and sniffles from the “NDA” MC from her gurney.

Meanwhile, blogger Nique at Nite obtained an exclusive audio clip of the shooting itself. In it, the gun let off five shots, and she elaborated on the clip before playing.

“There was an expert who was a gun expert and he basically testified that it’s impossible for the gun to go off in a struggle. This was a special gun that you needed 8.5 pounds of pressure to shoot it. Now, in the audio, you will see how back to back the shots were, which eliminates the idea of this struggle for the gun and this idea that was pushed out.

“Now, this is exclusive from us,” she continued, “a lot of people were wondering like, ‘In the gunshot audio, why didn’t I hear Kelsey and Megan and them arguing?’ It’s because the audio was taken from somebody’s Ring inside their home.”

With this in mind, many dismissed the defense’s story that the shots were accidental amid a struggle. Also, a recorded 911 call from the night of the shooting details respondents’ initial questions.

“There is a woman who sounds like she’s being hurt,” said the female caller. “It’s definitely a domestic disturbance of some kind. I know there have been a lot of fireworks going off, but these really sounded like gunshots… It’s in Nichols Canyon, north of me, and I guarantee if your officers just drive into Nichols Canyon right now, they’re gonna hear it.”

Even with 3 eyewitnesses including herself as a victim, bullet fragments in her feet, video of her bleeding from her feet- There were people who chose not to believe her rather than to believe something that made no sense at all. It was not until some heard Tory himself — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) December 30, 2022

The woman sounded frustrated with the 911 respondent, who required a specific address to send officials. They exchanged more details, such as a lot of shouting from at least one woman and one male. Additionally, the caller said she didn’t hear any cars moving away.

What do you think of these new 911 and body cam details of the Megan shooting? Does this change your view on Tory Lanez's testimonies and side of the story?