Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI, also known as GTA VI, is one of the most anticipated games right now.

The latest installment in the action-adventure franchise is known for its fun-loving mayhem and music. The in-game radio stations, hosted by popular artists, have become a highlight. Although the game will be released in 2026, its latest trailer went viral, featuring the classic song “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters.

The video game’s popularity has resonated in the classic song’s newfound resurgence. According to Spotify, “Hot Together” received an 182,000% play-volume boost on the platform since the trailer dropped. Sulinna Ong, Spotify’s global head of editorial, attributed the jump to the franchise’s deep-rooted musical identity.

“Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else,” Ong said. “Music has been synonymous with the series from the beginning.”

GTA VI The Pointer Sisters

The effect has spilled over to other platforms, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Shazam. The resurgence has also introduced new audiences to 79-year-old Ruth Pointer, the group’s last original member still touring, with shows booked into late 2025.

The Pointer Sisters now join a growing list of legacy acts rediscovered through pop culture syncs. Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” soared back via TikTok. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” exploded after its Stranger Things feature. But Grand Theft Auto, with its global footprint, offers a different scale entirely.

With GTA VI slated for a May 2026 release, “Hot Together” may enjoy a sustained cultural echo. For many listeners, it marks a first step into a decades-deep catalog—proof that timeless music only needs the right spark to catch fire again.

The game’s plot stars a criminal couple navigating through Liberty City, pulling a variety of capers. The story includes a ton of unique characters.