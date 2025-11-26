federal raid

News
What Happened To FBG Casino? Everything You Need To Know About The Massive Fentanyl Bust
FBG Casino is currently in federal custody after a massive drug bust in Georgia where authorities reportedly discovered 21 kilograms of fentanyl.
By
Aron A.
November 26, 2025
